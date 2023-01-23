Disprz raises funding from Silverneedle Ventures; aims expansion in the US, UK markets

Silverneedle Ventures, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has invested in Disprz, an enterprise skilling platform. The AI-powered learning and skilling firm said that it has raised an undisclosed sum from the former and other investors. The funding will be used for the expansion in the US and UK markets, particularly in the hiring and marketing area, a statement from the company said.

“With regards to space in general, given the rapid technical & process changes at the workplace, upskilling has become a huge space. The team had previously created a product for the education sector – K12+university & did a healthy exit for the same. Now they have come up with a product that is laced with smartness to ensure the learner is comfortable during the course. The company has just scratched the surface, hence we are doubling down from SNV with a lot more conviction,” said Ajay Jain, founder and managing partner, Silverneedle Ventures.

Earlier in 2021, Disprz raised $13 million from key investors including Dallas Ventures Capital, Mars Growth Capital and more.

“We have an emerging presence in Asia, having reached a significant scale in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Enterprises in these markets are at different levels of digital learning readiness and we have a solution for each, be it a cloud-based learning management system or a sophisticated skills-based learning experience platform,” noted Subramanian Viswanathan, co-founder & CEO, Disprz.

The startup said that it also aims to expand the team in the sales & marketing functions in emerging markets where sales repeatability has been established.

“We are now keen to up our game in developed markets where we have demonstrated very good initial traction.”, said Kuljit Chadha, co-founder & COO, Disprz.

