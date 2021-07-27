Disney+Hotstar reveals new subscription plans with access to entire library

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new line-up with local original content

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar has revised its pricing strategy with the launch of three new subscription plans. The new plans will be available from September 1, the company said in a statement. Under new plans, subscribers will be able to access the full content catalogue across languages including Disney+ Originals, irrespective of their preferred plan of choice.

The subscriptions have been priced at Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1499, named as Mobile, Super, and Premium respectively. Similar to rival Netflix’s mobile-only plan, the Mobile plan supports access to a single device. Super subscribers will be able to access the platform on two devices across mobile, web and living room devices and premium subscribers will be able to watch content on four devices across mobile, web and living room devices. In contrast to the new device-focused plans, older plans were based on content access.

“With the newly introduced subscription plans, we want to make our content more accessible to our viewers by offering best-in-class entertainment while giving them an opportunity to choose the plan that best suits their needs,” Sunil Rayan, president and head, Disney+ Hotstar said.

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a new line-up with local original content including both episodic shows and movies. It has also announced returning seasons of Hotstar Specials series such as Aarya, City of Dreams and Special Ops. Disney+ Hotstar will also stream some of the biggest cricket tournaments, including the Vivo IPL 2021 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup within the next six months “The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers. With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining clubbed with high-quality production that makes Har Watch, Top Notch,” Rayan added.

Read Also: https://www.financialexpress.com/brandwagon/celebrity-ad-volume-grows-by-23-in-h1-compared-to-pre-covid-period/2298578/

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook