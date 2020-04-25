Disney+Hotstar partners with Airtel to offer one year subscription for Rs 401

This collaboration will provide users a convenient and easy way to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar

Disney+Hotstar has entered into a strategic partnership with telecom company Bharti Airtel to bring high quality video entertainment. As a part of this partnership, Airtel has launched a new recharge program worth Rs 401 with the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The aim of the initiative is to accelerate adoption of the video subscription category in the country, by solving two of the key challenges: evolving digital payment infrastructure and prevalence of cash as a payment option.

This collaboration will provide users a convenient and easy way to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar, Prabh Simran Singh, EVP and head subscriptions, Hotstar said. “Our philosophy is to bring World’s best entertainment to every Indian, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Airtel to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country,” he added.

Airtel customers who buy the pack will now be able to effortlessly watch everything that Disney+ Hotstar VIP has to offer including Bollywood movies Angrezi Medium and Tanhaji along with the exclusive Hotstar Specials such as Special Ops, Criminal Justice, among others. Additionally, Airtel is offering complementary 3 GB data for 28 days with the recharge.

For Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, partnerships such as these are key to unlocking the massive potential of India’s digital ecosystem and drive OTT adoption even in smaller towns and villages. “At Airtel, we will continue to bring to market industry leading innovations that deliver a differentiated experience to our customers,” he explained.

The annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes access to movies such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok and latest animation movies including Frozen II, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Users can also enjoy latest Bollywood movies like Angrezi Medium, Panga and Tanhaji immediately after theatrical release, and exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages.

