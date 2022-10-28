Disney+Hotstar launches ‘Follow On’ to give real-time accounts of the cricket matches

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the launch of ‘Follow On’, a special video feed that gives a real-time account of the cricket matches along with stats, expert opinions, and insights into the game. The company has stated that Follow On will be available for all users, both subscribers and freemium users.

With Follow On, the company has raised the bar by democratising access to premium cricket entertainment with a real-time account of the cricket action to all users, the Disney+Hotstar spokesperson, said. “Every Disney+ Hotstar user is valuable to us, and we constantly strive to deliver innovation that helps users engage deeper with our platform. We look forward to rolling out Follow On to users, which will further bolster the company’s position as the one-stop-shop for cricket entertainment,” they added.

As per the company, viewers can get analysis with graphics and visuals in Hindi by cricket commentators such as Sunil Vaidya, Sanjay Banerjee, Raman Bhanot, Vineet Garg, Naveen Srivastava, Reema Malhotra, Ajay Mehra, Padmajeet Sehrawat and Manoj Sharma.

