Disney Star wins ICC India media rights for $3 bn

Disney Star, a Walt Disney group company, has won the TV and digital rights to broadcast all cricket matches of International Cricket Council (ICC) in India for the next four years. Disney Star is paying around $3 billion for the rights, PTI reported, quoting sources it did not identify.

The rights are for both men’s and women’s global events till the end of 2027. Disney won the bid following a single round of the bidding process, as per a press statement issued by the International Cricket Council.

“We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years, which has delivered an outstanding result for our members and will support our ambitious growth plans. They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before,” International Cricket Council chairperson Greg Barclay said in the statement.

“With the acquisition of the ICC digital and TV broadcast rights, Disney Star has further strengthened its status as the premier destination for marquee cricket events in the country,” K Madhavan, country manager and president at Disney Star, said, adding, “We are delighted at being able to continue our association with the ICC and look forward to strengthening our partnership by growing the sport of cricket in the years ahead.”

A total of four broadcasters — Sony, Viacom and Zee, besides Disney Star — are believed to have bid for the rights. Finalising of the bids was done during the first round itself.

