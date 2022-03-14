Disney Star renews Premier League broadcast rights for the next three seasons

Premier League viewership witnessed 10x growth in the past six years

Disney Star has renewed its exclusive broadcast rights for the Premier League for the next three seasons, from 2022-23 to 2024-25 for the Indian sub-continent. With this extension, the broadcaster will be associated with the biggest football league in the world for over two decades. Disney Star will continue to grow the viewership of the Premier League across the Indian sub-continent by broadcasting all 380 matches across the Star Sports network and on Disney+ Hotstar.

With Premier League and the Indian Super League, Disney Star is home to the two most popular football leagues in India and will continue to grow football fandom in the country, Sanjog Gupta, head- sports, Disney Star, stated. “We are delighted to continue our association with the Premier League and look forward to the collaboration over the next three seasons. Our joint efforts have seen viewership for the league grow manifold and we remain committed to widening its popularity as well as deepening the affiliation for its clubs,” he added.

Disney Star has been instrumental in growing the viewership for Premier League over 10 times in the past six years. From making the content available in additional regional feeds — Malayalam and Bangla, to creating country-specific campaigns over the years to organising on-ground activations like Select FC Screenings and Trophy Tours, Disney Star has helped in growing the fan base and also bring fans together. “Disney Star will be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next three seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout the Indian sub-continent,” Paul Molnar, chief media officer, Premier League, said.

