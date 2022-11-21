Disney Star Network launches its #KhushiyonKePeeche campaign for World Television Day

Disney Star Network has rolled out its latest #KhushiyonKePeeche campaign to honour cable and direct-to-home (DTH) operators in India for World Television Day. According to a company statement, the campaign has been launched in various languages, namely, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, and Telugu. Moreover, the campaign will be aired across the Disney Star Network on general entertainment channels (GEC), movies, sports, and regional channels from 20 to 22 November, it said.

Every day the cable and DTH affiliates ensure that there is no disruption in content delivery to millions of TV households across the nation; they truly are the backbone of the distribution system, Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, head – distribution and international, India, Disney Star, said. “This campaign is a token of our appreciation to recognise their relentless efforts in ensuring continuous services across the nation,” he added.

The brand film begins with a cable operator getting on his bike to start the day and a DTH operator adjusting the antenna at a residence. They witness different emotions at different locations as they continue to do their jobs throughout the day. That includes a child enjoying cartoons on TV with her father, a family watching an emotional drama together and the enthusiasm of a group of friends while watching a cricket match.

The film concludes with Disney Star Network’s celebrities thanking the operators with “Aap hain toh hum hain.”

