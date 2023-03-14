Disney Star network expands its Star Gold portfolio with the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance

Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network to cater to diverse audiences and deliver content across genres.

As per the company, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be available for subscription starting 15th March 2023 across cable networks, HITS, IPTV and DTH platforms.

“With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills,” said, Kevin Vaz, head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

The company claims that Star Gold Thrills will be India’s only 24×7 Hindi movie channel dedicated to high octane action, featuring the best of Marvel and DC, Mission Impossible, Godzilla, X-Men, Transformers, Die Hard, Pirates of the Caribbean to cater to varied preferences of TV viewers. Further, it claims that the movie titles will be curated from studios around the world like Disney, Twentieth Century Studios, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount, for the first time in Hindi.

According to the company, Star Gold Thrills has associated with Thums Up as a channel partner.

Furthermore, Star Gold Romance will be the destination on TV for viewers who thrive on love and romance in movies, showcasing iconic titles and modern hits from Bollywood, South cinema and Hollywood, the company stated.

Speaking on the launch of Star Gold Romance, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, “In India, the idea of love and romance is formed through the magical lens of cinema! And, for more than five decades, YRF movies have captivated India and Indians who have discovered various shades of love & also expressed and celebrated it in their relationships. Our iconic characters from timeless hits like Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kabhi Kabhie, etc. continue to spread joy among generations of fans. “

