Disney ropes in Google’s Sunil Rayan to head Disney+Hotstar

The Walt Disney Company’s Indian subsidiary Disney+Hotstar has roped in Google’s Sunil Rayan as president and head, of the streaming platform. Prior to this, Sunil Rayan was managing director, Google Cloud for Games. Based in California, Rayan has worked with google for over seven years in various roles and verticals. Disney+ Hotstar India is on a mission to create the country’s largest and most advanced platform for curated content, and Sunil Rayan is just the right person to drive that ambition, Uday Shankar, chairman Disney and Star India and president, Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said. “Five years ago, we set out to disrupt the way India consumed content and that mission has turned out to be totally revolutionary. Sunil is an exciting talent with global accomplishments and I am very excited to have him lead the talented Disney+ Hotstar team.

The announcement was made in an internal memo to staff on Friday. As per the memo, Rayan has over 20 years of experience and brings a rare mix of product engineering and commercial expertise. “He has a stellar track record of scaling and growing complex businesses. Sunil is a truly global executive, bringing experiences from across the world – having scaled businesses in the US, setting up large teams in South East Asia, and working with super app players in Latin America,” the memo stated..

While at Google he also served as managing director, mobile app ads business. Before Google, he was an associate principal with research firm McKinsey and Co for eight years, where he was instrumental in driving commercial growth for large tech clients and developed deep expertise in salesforce productivity and tech-enabled selling. In his almost 25 year long career, he has also worked at IBM and Infosys.

