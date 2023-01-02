scorecardresearch
Disney India announces Marvel’s first-ever online marketplace

Previously, the collectables were only accessible to local shoppers via global partner websites

Written by BrandWagon Online
Disney India announces Marvel’s first-ever online marketplace
The platform will continue to offer exclusive designs for fans, it claims (Image source: official website)

Disney India has announced its global Marvel online marketplace which will include over 40 subcategories, including, apparel, fashion accessories, collectables, consumer electronics,
home and living, fitness essentials, among others. As part of the launch, shopMarvel will feature over 500 unique Marvel-themed t-shirts by authorised licensees for fans to stock up on.

“Marvel is a pop culture phenomenon in India today and has become a lifestyle brand for the youth,” Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said.

Additionally, the company claimed that the online marketplace will also house collections from brands like Lego, Boat, Opium, The Souled Store, Super Hero Toy Store, among others. Moreover, shopMarvel will host exclusives created and sold by licensees such as the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Box.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 06:07:30 pm