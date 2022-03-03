Disney+ Hotstar signs 13 brands for the 15th edition of the Tata IPL 2022

The platform has brought Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, Tata and CRED as the co-powered by sponsors

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar has onboarded 13 sponsors for the 15th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dream11 comes onboard as the co-presenting sponsor, with Tata and CRED as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. Swiggy, Prystin Care, Zepto, Ather Energy, Niyo, Parle Agro, Spotify, Livspace, L’Oreal and Spinny have been signed-on as associate sponsors.

There is heightened interest from advertisers across categories for the upcoming season of Tata IPL owing to the addition of new teams and rejig in the pre-existing squads, thus an opportunity for them to reach out to a new set of audiences, Nitin Bawankule, head – ad sales, Disney Star. “In the next few weeks, the entire nation will be gripped by T20 fever with the commencement of Tata IPL. The advertiser sentiment is extremely positive, all key features including Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall of Wickets and Milestones have sold out on our platform already. We look forward to delivering an impactful T20 season for our advertisers,” he added.

Disney+ Hotstar presents brands with the opportunity to reach highly engaged, affluent audiences across India through its sharp targeting options on live sports, an industry first. The platform has a host of advertising and branded content solutions for businesses to reach out to, engage with their audiences more effectively, and tell their brand stories on live cricket like never before.

Tata IPL is scheduled to commence on March 26, 2022 and the tournament will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and the Star Sports Network.

