Disney + Hotstar onboards nine sponsors for ‘Paytm India vs England’ series

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the key sponsors for the ongoing Paytm India versus England series – with Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, ICICI Bank and Tata Cliq as the ‘powered by sponsors’. Zomato, Unacademy, 1MG, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kingfisher Storm Soda, and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water have been signed-on as associate sponsors.

The Paytm India vs England series, currently underway, began on February 5 and will conclude on March 28, 2021. The series comprises four test matches, five T20 matches, and three ODIs.

International cricket has come back to India after a while, resulting in a tremendous high-energy, positive sentiment from both, fans and advertisers, alike, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson, said. “Advertiser interest has been at an all-time high, which shows in our completely sold out ad inventory on the key T20 and ODI matches. Disney+ Hotstar has highly engaged affluent audiences that appeal to brands across several categories – gaming, BFSI, e-commerce, edtech, and CPG, to name a few. We are excited at the opportunity for brands to see the impact of Disney+ Hotstar’s innovative solutions on their marketing goals,” the spokesperson added.

The series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Disney+ Hotstar (erstwhile Hotstar) is India’s premium streaming platform that has content across TV shows and movies to sporting extravaganzas. The platform offers more than 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies in eight languages, regional and national news, and coverage of every major global sporting event, including the IPL. Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a selection of Disney+ Originals, American shows, hollywood movies and content from International studios; whereas with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, users get access to Disney content in local languages, exclusive new content from the Hotstar Specials label, access to STAR network serials before television, and the latest of live sporting action.

