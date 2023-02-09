Disney+ Hotstar onboards four sponsors for the upcoming women’s cricket World Cup

Disney+ Hotstar has on-boarded four sponsors, Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble for the ICC Women’s World Cup. The broadcaster also said that many other sponsors are expected to follow soon. It has already sold all features including super 6s and 4s, FOW and Milestones.

The cricket tournament spanning over 16 days, will see Team India, led by its captain, Harmandeep Kaur, compete against nine other countries for the coveted ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

“International Women’s Cricket is on everyone’s radar as it’s a new exciting aperture in the sport and it’s great to see the growing interest in it. At Disney+ Hotstar it is our constant endeavor to open newer avenues for advertisers to engage with their audiences and we are thrilled with the response to the upcoming women’s T20 WC,” said Ajit Varghese, head of network – ad sales, Disney Star.

The tournament’s eighth edition will be held at three different locations in South Africa and will be streamed LIVE in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

“India’s recent win at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup has grabbed the nation’s attention, and now all eyes are on the upcoming T20 WC. We hope that team India will continue their winning streak and make this World Cup memorable for audiences and advertisers alike.” he added.

Back in 2020, India scripted history for the first time by reaching the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, raising interest and marking a new dawn for women’s cricket in India.

