Disney+ Hotstar onboards 10 sponsors for IPL 2021

OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has kickstarted the preparations for the upcoming VIVO IPL 2021 by bringing on 10 sponsors for this year’s tournament. Beginning for April 9, the tourney will see Dream11 as the co-presenting sponsor, with Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. Meanwhile, Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have signed on as associate sponsors.

IPL is a prime sporting property that provides advertisers an opportunity for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar, Nitin Bawankule, president – ad sales, Star & Disney India. “Going by the response from the market, IPL 2021 promises to be an even more significant opportunity for brands. All key features such as Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets, Milestones, and Super Savers have sold out within a short period, and we see early closures across categories. With a host of innovative advertising formats, targeting on connected TVs, and custom branded content solutions, brands have the unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged and affluent audience through the sharp targeting options available on live sports,” he added.

The series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages – English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil and will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

