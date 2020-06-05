Disney+ Hotstar forays into fitness segment; partners with Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva

The category and offerings are aimed at helping viewers monitor and maintain their wellness quotient while quarantining at home, and even after, as and when they resume their normal lives.

Online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has entered into a strategic alliance with Brilliant Wellness to offer global health and wellness content to its subscribers. As per the partnership, the platform will now host top fitness experts, yoga and spiritual gurus, along with celebrity nutritionists spread across more than 100 fitness programs. Additionally, Sarva and Cult.Fit, have also come on board with Disney+ Hotstar to instil a healthy lifestyle and fitness regime among audiences bound by social distancing and lockdown restrictions.

The alliance with these three industry leaders in health and fitness has provided the necessary impetus to the platform’s mission to connect with the audience in ways that help them lead happier lives, according to a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson. “With free access to video offerings tailor-made to suit the staying-at-home population, workout regimes that can be done through the day and fitness mantras to suit the current times, we want to help people to be healthy. To make this relevant across India, our content will be available in English, Hindi as well as Telugu. Going forward, we will also provide content in Kannada,” the spokesperson added.

With the endeavour to increase access and enhance the consumer experience with regards to high-intensity interval training, yoga, gym workouts, and other forms of cardio exercises, Disney+ Hotstar, along with Brilliant Wellness, Cult.Fit and Sarva, will bring 3,000 pieces of content in English, Hindi and Telugu on the platform. The category and offerings are aimed at helping viewers monitor and maintain their wellness quotient while quarantining at home, and even after, as and when they resume their normal lives.

Over the last five years we have worked tirelessly to create the most definitive library of do-it-along home-based workout content with India’s leading experts that addresses every conceivable need of people in the space of yoga/fitness/celebrity fitness/nutrition and gym workouts, Adarsh Gupta, founder and director, Brilliant Wellness, said.

For Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and business head, Cult.fit, with the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Cult.fit has seen a surge in the number of users on the platform. “Since we also conduct online live fitness sessions, we have witnessed a 3x increase in the amount of time its users spend on cult.live,” he added.

According to industry studies of the Indian fitness market in December 2019, India spent $350-400 towards fitness services, which amounted to a market size worth $2.6 billion. As per estimations by Brilliant Wellness, there are about 200 million people in India seeking fitness services and this market is growing at a CAGR of 10%. There has been a significant shift in outlook when it comes to health due to the Covid -19 pandemic. People are now more inclined towards virtual workouts and are on constant lookout for interactive sessions. According to Sarvesh Shashi, founder, Sarva, the past two months have only shown the opportunity for health and fitness as an industry and this association with Disney+ Hotstar is a huge step towards tapping that opportunity.

