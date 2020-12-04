Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with MediaMath to offer audience-based marketing

The platform’s massive reach and sharp targeting options extend an incredible opportunity for brands.

Video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has collaborated with MediaMath, a Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to buy addressable media. This partnership enables advertisers and agencies to measure reach and frequency on Disney+ Hotstar’s programmatic inventory in a brand-safe environment. With this offering, brands can purchase premium inventory on Disney+ Hotstar through programmatic guaranteed (PG) and private marketplace (PMP) deals to reach India’s affluent, urban audiences via a multitude of ad formats that suit their marketing objectives.

Star & Disney India is committed to enabling marketers and agency partners to reach new and existing audiences at scale and build incremental reach, Nitin Bawankule, President, Ad Sales, Star & Disney India, said. “By activating audience-based buying in a private programmatic environment, brands can target precise, highly engaged audience cohorts, exercise more control with transparency, and attain higher visibility of their campaigns. MediaMath offers a cutting-edge technology platform and this association will help us offer efficient programmatic advertising solutions to clients,” he added.

For Pranjal Desai, Country Manager India, MediaMath, OTT is a critical and fast-growing channel for driving addressability, and this association with Disney+ Hotstar helps MediaMath offer a forward-looking, sophisticated programmatic setup. “Disney+ Hotstar has already established itself as the largest [AR4] player in the OTT space, and this collaboration has been the natural next step in making media buying on OTT a more streamlined, efficient and accountable process,” he elaborated.

Additionally, buyers can access other features such as viewability measurement, frequency-capping, and real-time analytics. With Disney+ Hotstar, brands will be able to reach India’s affluent, urban audiences via a multitude of ad formats that suit their marketing objectives. According to the company, the platform’s massive reach and sharp targeting options extend an incredible opportunity for brands, especially regional players, to reach the right audience whether on live sports or entertainment. “Having tried out programmatic campaigns on the Disney+ Hotstar Marketing Platform recently, we are extremely pleased about the scale and targeting options that it offers us. I am confident that it can serve our various marketing goals effectively,” Umesh Krishna, director – marketing, Swiggy said.

