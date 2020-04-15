Disney encourages kids to stay at home with #Homebuddy and #Gharpemachao campaign

Disney Channel is a 24-hour children’s television network that taps into the entertainment needs of 4-14 year olds with storytelling.

With the rise in viewership of kids genre, Disney India Kids channels are set to launch campaigns with an aim to keep kids entertained as well as encourage them to stay at home. Disney Channel is launching #Homebuddy campaign with a thought that kids can spend plenty of time with their favourite characters, while Hungama encourages people to stay at home and have fun with #Gharpemachao campaign. “Summer is a fun-time for children and with the lockdown in place, they are especially looking to us to be their constant companion; someone who understands their entertainment needs and is there for them through the day,” Anuradha Aggarwal, head – infotainment, English and kids, Star India, said.

The network recently launched the adventures of Mira, Royal Detective. Further, as the summer bonanza, Disney Channel and Hungama TV will air local and home-grown series such as Bapu, Guddu and story of a soft toy – Gadget Guru Ganesha. The newly curated programming also brings to life – The Hagemaru Show which narrates the tale of the mischievous Hagemaru and his high spirited parents as they methods to save money. Along with the new shows, kids can also watch fresh episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi, Doreamon, Chacha Chaudhary and Miraculous. “We have curated special campaigns for Disney Channel and Hungama in line with this thought and notwithstanding the unprecedented situation, bringing them a range of new and differentiated stories and memorable characters,“ Aggarwal added.

Disney Channel is a 24-hour children’s television network that taps into the entertainment needs of 4-14 year olds with storytelling. The channel, today, has an ideal mix of international shows presented with a local flavour along with a range of home-grown animation series.

