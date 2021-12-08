Disney BYJU’s Early Learn App ropes in Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

The partnership is for two years, JSW Sports said in a statement

Disney BYJU’s Early Learn App has signed Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, represented by JSW Sports, as its brand ambassador. The partnership is for two years, JSW Sports said in a statement. As part of this partnership, Chopra will inspire the young learners of BYJU’s to learn in a more creative and interactive way and help them understand the importance of sports in their lives.

“While a lot has been written and said about Neeraj’s historic achievement in Tokyo, the story behind how he got there is one that is truly inspirational, making him a great role model for the youth. We have been working closely with Neeraj to identify meaningful brand associations, and this partnership made a lot of sense since he has always wanted to work with kids,” Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports, said.

Chopra has signed long-term associations with more than 10 major brands since the Olympics. Moreover, Chopra has emerged as one of India’s most-followed and engaged with sports celebrities on social media since his win at the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games, JSW Sports said in a statement. He also became the third most searched sports personality in 2021, the statement added.

“I am thrilled be able to help make learning fun, engaging and effective for young minds with Disney BYJU’S Early Learn app. As a sportsperson, there is nothing more encouraging than seeing children learn from an early age while getting the chance to instil the right values in them. In sport or life, learning and training go hand in hand and I hope I can work with these children to get them engaged and more involved with the learning process,” Chopra said.

