Disney Advertising signs a deal with The Trade Desk

Disney Advertising and global advertising technology company The Trade Desk have reached an agreement to power greater audience activation at scale programmatically. This expanded deal marks yet another step toward transforming how advertisers access Disney’s portfolio of premium supply, rooted in secure data collaboration and powered by automation through Disney’s Clean Room technology.

Disney Advertising had a bold vision backed by proven results from the start, and we’re thrilled to continue to deliver on our commitment to power greater automation and addressability for our customers through this expanded deal with The Trade Desk, Rita Ferro, president, advertising sales, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said. “We have spent years investing in our data and technology strategy to create innovative solutions for advertisers to engage their audiences with greater precision and accuracy in a privacy-focused way. This first-to-market capability sets the stage to empower access to the Disney portfolio, validated by powerful audience insights, in a way that’s automated and accessible.”

This agreement will enable a first-of-its kind integration between Disney’s proprietary Audience Graph and the open-source identity framework, Unified ID 2.0, within a secure environment. As a result, buyers will be able to discover more addressable, biddable inventory across the Disney portfolio, all validated by Disney’s proprietary Audience Graph.

Disney’s agreement with The Trade Desk is a key milestone in enabling greater interoperability with the programmatic ecosystem at large while setting the stage to power better audience activation and measurement. Moreover, it provides a path for advertisers to leverage their first-party data in biddable environments as the industry faces new disruption caused by the deprecation of third-party cookies.

“With this agreement, Disney and The Trade Desk are pioneering a new approach to audience addressability in a post-cookie environment. By creating interoperability between Unified ID 2.0 and Disney’s Audience Graph, we are unlocking the opportunity for our customers to activate their first-party data at scale programmatically, against some of the world’s most premium content, across all channels. As a result, advertisers will be able to deliver relevant advertising, while ensuring consumers have more control of their own privacy,” Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, The Trade Desk, stated.

Disney Advertising is implementing this expanded capability with advertisers over the next several months, while setting the stage to support interoperability across all demand partners and platforms.

