DishTV rolls out #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai campaign

With lockdown 2.0 in effect, DishTV has rolled out initiatives for its customers to ensure uninterrupted service. The DTH brand will be providing its customers ‘Pay Later’ service during the lockdown period without any extra charges via which a customer can call up DishTV or give a missed call to avail extended viewing period, if they are unable to recharge their service. Further, besides launching a channel dedicated to providing authentic Covid related information, DishTV has also made free three of its platform services-Fitness active, Kids active and Ayushmaan Active. To spread awareness regarding the initiatives, DishTV has rolled out #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai campaign which is being aired on TV channels and social media platforms.

According to Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, DishTV India Limited, pay later facility is the company’s contribution towards encouraging people to stay indoors. “People have shown exemplary resolve and spirit to follow the lockdown, by practicing self-isolation and social distancing to defeat Coronavirus. #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai campaign, is our tribute to our countrymen and applauds how people are enabling the nation to welcome a better tomorrow,” he added.

The campaign aims to highlight the positive aspect of lockdown which is about ‘recharging the nation for a better tomorrow’. Designed and executed by Enormous Brands, the film has been conceived and executed entirely working from home “The campaign #DeshRechargeHoRahaHai in the form of a video captures empty roads and popular public places. It showcases a new perspective that while it is being called a ‘lockdown’, the country is actually recharging and rejuvenating for a better tomorrow,” the company said in a statement.

“These are unprecedented times for everyone everywhere in the country. What has also been exceptional in times like these, is how the nation came together like never before to fight a common cause. A fight not for oneself alone but for each other. When DishTV decided to throw their weight behind this common cause, for us the idea was in encouraging the good fight. Showing it to be a fight of optimism, which it indeed is. Telling people that the good fight today is for a better day to be and we’re with everyone every step of the way.” Ashish Khazanchi – managing partner and founder, EnormousBrands, said.

