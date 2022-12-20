Disha Patani unveiled as the brand ambassador for Hershey’s SOFIT

Hershey India Pvt Ltd has announced the onboarding of actor Disha Patani as the brand ambassador for the plant-based drink brand SOFIT. According to the company, Patani’s alliance with SOFIT will further strengthen the brand’s message of ‘Fit is Fab’, it claimed. Moreover, the company said that she will be joining John Abraham who has been working with the company for seven years.

I have a long-standing alliance with SOFIT and have had a positive experience working with the brand, John Abraham said. “As advocates for healthy living, I hope Disha and I continue to inspire consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle through our association with SOFIT,” he added.

In regards to the brand association, the brand ambassadors will be seen in SOFIT’s latest television commercial (TVC), highlighting the significance of staying fit inside out by making healthy choices for an active lifestyle and urging consumers to adopt it, the company highlighted.

