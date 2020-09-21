Dish TV’s Sukhpreet Singh on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Sukhpreet Singh, corporate head - marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, Dish TV India Limited

At a time when everyone is trying to look beyond the pandemic called Covid-19, communication needs to be crafted carefully by brands. From creating awareness to showing empathy – are some of the ways brands can remain relevant. Sukhpreet Singh, corporate head – marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, Dish TV India Limited, talks about how brands can remain pertinent in the time of Covid-19. (Edited excerpts)

On the marketing strategy brands should follow to remain relevant

The key to marketing strategy is to understand what aspects of your consumer’s behaviour have changed. What are their concerns that you can address and what problems you can solve. This involves insights which not only impact your brand promise or product delivery but also your go-to market strategy. For example, a shift in media consumption habits and a shift to digital touchpoints impacts DishTV marketing strategy in most fundamental ways. We have ‘relooked’ all these aspects to ensure that we grab these opportunities and our subscribers not only stay entertained but we become part of their life by helping them with their education, self-improvement and aspirations and they find it easy to access us.

On the dos and don’ts brands need to follow when communicating with consumers

The biggest ‘Do’ is to gather insights continuously. Secondly, keep working on your brand proposition and be in sync with your consumer needs. The biggest ‘Don’t’ is to stay complacent and sticking to your business model and brand construct while the world around you is transforming itself. Another ‘Don’t’ would also be to blindly follow a trend e.g. every product and service cannot be boosting immunity or killing the virus! People align with different brands for different needs and brands need to work harder to find the right proposition.

On the periodicity of the conversation

Consumer communication is a continuous process, so in order to keep the conversations ongoing, brands should focus on creating positive opportunities to be on top of their mind. However, having a conversation is a two way process and we need to ensure that the consumer is in a mood to engage. So relevance, authenticity and respect for the consumers’ space and ensuring no ‘intrusion’ is important.

On how to maintain trust with consumers

Trust as they say is earned! Brands earn it through their actions; the best way is to ensure authenticity in communication and genuine efforts to make things easy for the consumers.

On communicating with consumers post Covid-19

Post Covid scenario will demand a lot of communication to reinforce positivity as well as spur consumption and growth. The mediums of communication will not be ‘pre-Covid’ but will change the basis of the new realities and changes in consumer outlook and habits. It is an emerging scenario and will have to be seen as it pans out.

Read Also: DDB Mudra Group’s Aditya Kanthy on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook