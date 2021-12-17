  • MORE MARKET STATS

Discovery’s Vijay Rajput retires, Ruchir Jain to take over

Jain will lead the distribution and Eurosport business at Discovery

Written By BrandWagon Online
Jain currently heads finance at Discovery- South Asia

After spending more than seven years at Discovery, Vijay Rajput, SVP, affiliate sales and business head, Eurosport, is retiring from the company on December 31, 2021. Ruchir Jain, who currently heads finance at Discovery- South Asia, will take over from Rajput to lead the distribution and Eurosport business. “We at Discovery Inc would like to thank our supremely talented leader Vijay Rajput as he has decided to retire from the organization. Vijay’s stellar contribution over the years has helped us in being at the pinnacle of factual broadcasting in India,” Megha Tata, managing director, South Asia, Discovery Inc, said.

“Although it is hard to say goodbye, we once again thank him for inspiring us and wish him the absolute best for the next phase of his life. Elated about Ruchir taking up the role where he designs the next chapter of growth ahead,” Tata added.

Rajput has spent nearly four decades in the media industry. Rajput is credited for setting up and driving year on year growth of the network in India. Under his leadership, the network established itself in sports broadcast, along with working towards the main goal of staying the ‘best real life entertainment network’ in the country.

Discovery Communications India, the real-life entertainment player, offers content through its portfolio of 14 channels including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Eurosport, among others. The company launched aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app discovery+ in 2020. The app offers more than 10,000 hours of content, across more than 55 genres, Discovery claimed in a statement.

