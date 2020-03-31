Discovery Plus brings in new campaign to promote launch

The campaign highlights the content offerings of the platform

Discovery Plus, the digital business of Discovery India has launched a new campaign to highlight the offerings of the streaming app. The platform has roped in Taproot Dentsu to conceptualise and execute the launch campaign which highlights the content available on the app.

The team at Taproot Dentsu cracked a simple insight that people want to come across as interesting in their day to day lives, Issac John, business head- digital, South Asia, Discovery said. “As a product, Discovery Plus is built on timeless content that equips our TG to stand out from among their peers with a unique worldview. Therefore, our campaign thought captures the fact that if you watch interesting stuff, you come across as an interesting person which further gets chiseled down to the specific benefit, ‘App interesting toh Aap interesting,’ he added.

According to Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu, the campaign aims to put across the message of how the platform will educate and entertain, both of which are essential requirements for people today. “We are the sum of our experiences and our knowledge. As a platform, Discovery Plus is giving its viewers the chance to broaden their horizons through interesting content on a variety of subjects. Naturally, as people know more they will go on to do more and that is exactly what the launch commercial tries to capture,” she explained.

Earlier this month, Discovery announced its foray into the Indian video-streaming market with the launch of Discovery Plus, its subscription based platform. Priced at Rs. 299 a year, the newly launched OTT service will offer content in eight languages across 40 plus genres such as science, adventure, food, lifestyle, among others. According to the company, it is planning to reach out to a 25 million strong base of core TV infotainment consumers across Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns in the initial phase.

