Discovery India partners with UN India and WWF India to launch #StopTheMelt campaign on World Environment Day

Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Suresh Raina, Rana Daggubati, Pratik Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Neeraj Pandey, Shital Bhatia and many others come in support of Discovery India’s #StopTheMelt campaign

Celebrating World Environment Day, Discovery channel in partnership with UN India and WWF India has rolled out a new campaign, #StopTheMelt. With ecosystem restoration being this year’s UN World Environment Day theme, through the campaign, Discovery India aims to throw light on the ailing state of the planet. A problem so big can only be highlighted with a drastic action and hence, Discovery India for the first time changes its logo to deepen understanding of the impact of global warming, and to encourage people to take action today for a better tomorrow.

Discovery India remains steadfast in its commitment to drive awareness about the need for reduction of human impact on the environment, Megha Tata, managing director, South Asia- Discovery Inc, said. “We are proud to extend our partnership with UN India and WWF India, two most powerful and recognized forces working relentlessly towards environment conservation. As leaders in real-life entertainment, it is also our responsibility to continue drawing attention towards important issues beyond this day alone and work towards championing more action for a better tomorrow,” she added.

The campaign is backed by creatives across Discovery Network social media platforms which symbolises the harsh effects of Global Warming and leaves an alarming question for all the human beings. Influencer such as Malaika Arora, Suresh Raina, Rana Daggubati, Dia Mirza, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Pandey (Filmmaker), Shital Bhatia (Film producer), Sania Mirza and environmentalist Ivan Carter, Nigel Marven among many others have lent their support to champion the cause of self-reflection to re-analyse habits and save the environment. “This year, as we enter the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, we must vigorously renew our commitment to tackle climate change head-on through collective action – plant more trees, change our diet, say no to plastic and pledge to re-use, reduce and recycle. That is the call to action of our new campaign #StopTheMelt, in partnership with Discovery Network and WWF,” Renata Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator in India, said.

For Ravi Singh, secretary general and CEO, WWF India, by acting together now, the dual threats of climate change and nature loss can be solved. WWF India has always taken pride to partner with Discovery India for campaigns driving the message to conserve nature and to secure a better future by putting both the health of people and planet first.