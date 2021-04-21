Dipika Bhasin joins Carat India as executive vice president

She will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India

Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of dentsu international, has appointed Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president. In her new role, Bhasin will lead the agency’s North and East offices and focus on developing and managing Carat’s senior client relationship in addition to helping the agency drive the growth for its North and East markets. She will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Armed with more than 20 years of experience, Bhasin has expertise in working with diverse teams, functions, industries, and has worked on challenging business leadership roles to drive business growth. In her previous stint with PHD Worldwide, Bhasin held the position of senior vice president and was responsible for media management. She pivoted the digital media operations and their effectiveness for marketers in the media mix. She has worked on brands like LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, SC Johnson, Perfetti, Maruti, Snapdeal, SAP, Adidas, Nissan and also various non-profit organisations. Additionally, she has also worked with Aircel and on brands that include consumer durables, FMCG, e-commerce and auto.

“As we strengthen and reshape the Carat offering for the Indian market, we needed a leader who is well networked, connected and understands the nuances of the Northern markets. Dipika, with her expansive and stellar work done across brands and categories, was our ideal choice as she brings in an integrated experience of the new-age eco-system. Her strong connections with the brands and marketers will ensure that the growth path crafted for Carat gets delivered in this market,” Kotwani said.

“I would want to focus on expanding our footprint by strengthening seamless planning, digital transformation and innovation in the media space to help our clients grow. The commitment of the Carat team to deliver value for clients and partners are reckoned by the industry. It is a homecoming for me and I really look forward to strengthening the portfolio of our team offerings in collaboration with dentsu international. Looking forward to partner at all levels and deliver growth and value consistently,” Bhasin added on her new role.

