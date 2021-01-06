Dina D’Souza joins Trell as VP of Monetisation

Prior to joining Trell, she led the advertising business for Flipkart Ad's third party media partnerships

Lifestyle, vlogging and social commerce platform Trell has appointed Dina D’Souza as vice president of monetisation. As part of the leadership team, D’Souza will drive the brand and ad sales initiatives across India.

D’Souza brings with her 20 years of experience across print, digital, ad tech, gaming, and commerce industries. Her previous assignments have involved leadership and sales roles at Flipkart Ads, POKKT, 9X Media, Microsoft, Yahoo!, and Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited. Prior to joining Trell, she led the advertising business for Flipkart Ad’s third party media partnerships. She drove the data monetisation and agency strategy for Flipkart’s shopper audience network and the Big Billion Day externalisation and sponsorships opportunities. At POKKT, she drove the brand sales and revenue goals for the organisation in India. She was a part of the core team which built the brand in India.

“D’Souza’s experience and expert knowledge will elevate our brand’s capabilities and build awareness with critical stakeholders. With her contribution, we look forward to building a robust system and functionality that can aid Trell in its monetisation strategies in the current phase of growth for the platform,” Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder, Trell, said.

The digital and media industry has seen significant shifts in the consumer’s media habits in the recent past, D’Souza said. “Regional content creation, video consumption, and online shopping continue to fuel the digital growth in the country. Trell’s team has built a potent and differentiated product in the influencer led content, and lifestyle-commerce space. I look forward to bringing Trell’s full stack of advertising and content solutions to marketers and media agencies and together build successful content to commerce brand strategies on the platform,” she added further on her new role.

Read Also: Tata Pravesh launches new campaign #AkelaHiKaafiHai to drive awareness about steel doors and windows

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook