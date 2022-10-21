Digitas India successfully concludes its integrated ad campaign for Duolingo

Digitas India has announced that it successfully concluded an integrated ad campaign for the language learning app Duolingo. The hyper-localised campaign was curated for the Bengali-speaking market, with a large focus on Kolkata, the company claimed. As per a statement by the company, the app saw a 400% increase in active users post the launch of the campaign, with Kolkata becoming the third largest user market for Duolingo in India.

Indians are largely multilingual and constantly add newer language skills to their repertoire, Karan Kapany, country head, Duolingo, said. “We aimed to encourage Bengali speakers across India and Bangladesh to add English to their language portfolio and it was important to tailor communication in a manner that was extremely relatable, localised and engaging. With the successful launch of Bengali, we foresee great potential to introduce even more regional languages in the future,” he added.

As per the company, the 360-degree campaign was rolled out across mediums often frequented by Bengali-speaking audiences. This included radio jingles composed by Surojit Chatterjee and sung by Ananya Chakraborty on popular West Bengal radio stations, out-of-home (OOH) advertising across top cities in West Bengal, branded sweet boxes and digital films across social media and YouTube, the company claimed.

