Digitas India bags digital communications mandate of Celio Future Fashion

As per the mandate, Digitas will be in charge of digital and media communications of Celio Future Fashion

French fashion brand Celio Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Digitas as its agency of record for building the brand on digital. As per the mandate, Digitas will be responsible of digital and media communications of the fashion brand. Won after a multi-agency pitch, Digitas will aim to promote the brand ethos and product offerings of the fashion entity and work to gain a foothold across the Indian market.

With the transition to the new normal on its way, French menswear brand Celio, known for its fashion trends for men has to be the first stop for every au courant man, Suparna Bose, senior marketing manager, Celio Future Fashion Ltd, said. “With digital led creative communication being the key focus area for Celio, we’re partnering with Digitas to further elevate the brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with Celio’s ideology and together, we’re confident of scaling up the brand’s media footprint using clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry,” she added.

As the second largest e-commerce category in India, fashion retail is a highly competitive category, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India, said. “To thrive in this context means threading consumer engagement, innovation, and commerce together and we hope to do just that for Celio. We are partnering with Bose and her team to grow the brand and its community of customers,” she added.

Digitas India is a connected marketing agency, which leverages comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes to deliver outcomes via connected practices that include creative and media campaigns, brand experiences, CRM and loyalty and marketing transformation.

