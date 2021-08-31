Digitas India appoints Shourya Chaudhuri as senior creative director

He will report into Mark McDonald, EVP and head of creative, Digitas India

Digitas India, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Shourya Ray Chaudhuri as senior creative director. In the new role, Chaudhuri will be based out of Bangalore and will be responsible for strengthening and growing the creative capabilities across Bangalore and Mumbai regions. He will report into Mark McDonald, EVP and head of creative, Digitas India.

Chaudhuri joins the agency from Tonic Worldwide where he was managing partner and creative head, managing some of the key brands for over three and half years. He has also worked for agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Interactive Avenues and Wavemaker managing brands like ABInBev, Arvind, SpiceJet, Enamor, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Toyota, Mead Johnson, Oberoi Group, Murugappa Group among others.

“Shourya brings with him not just a sharp mind and a great set of creative chops, but also an in-depth knowledge of the digital ecosystem beyond just formats and platforms. As a connected marketing agency with capabilities spanning experience, content and campaigns, the ability to play well with data, strategy, media and technology is crucial, and Shourya has the perfect creative mindset to do just that,” Mark McDonald said on the appointment.

“My primary reasons for joining an agency are people, pursuit, and the energy. At Digitas India, I loved the people I interacted with, be it Mark McDonald, Unny Radhakrishnan or Sonia Khurana. From these interactions, the pursuit of the agency was clear – to help brands forge intense and genuine connections with people through digital platforms, primarily. That would also be my core responsibility – to craft genuine, memorable brand interactions,” Chaudhuri stated on his new role.

