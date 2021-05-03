Digitas India appoints Abhishek Chaturvedi as SVP and head of planning

Chaturvedi will report into Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India

Digitas, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Chaturvedi as senior vice president and head of planning. Chaturvedi will report into Sonia Khurana, chief operating officer of Digitas India.

Chaturvedi is a seasoned advertising professional with over 18 years of experience managing key strategy related positions across leading advertising agencies. At Digitas India, he would play a vital role in assisting brands and businesses to leverage the agency’s comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities and proprietary planning processes and effectively drive strategic growth and direction for the agency.

“It was a deeply thought-through decision to get someone with Abhishek’s experience and expertise into our fold. His specialty in decoding consumer behaviour, understanding of brand and business will complement and strengthen our current planning function immensely. Working with him in the last couple of weeks has been an absolute pleasure. It’s reinforced that not only is he going to be a great partner to our creative teams but also to our clients,” Khurana said.

Prior to joining Digitas India, Chaturvedi was with McCann Worldgroup as vice president. He held a similar profile at Ogilvy and Grey Group where he led planning for some of the leading brands across categories including Dabur, Marico, GSK, Colgate Palmolive, Voltas, BMW, Eicher, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra B2C and B2B, Wal-Mart, Max Life and some government and non-profit organisations.

“We are about being a ‘Connected Marketing Agency’ and our business is about forging meaningful connections – whether it is between people, brands or businesses. All my interactions with Sonia Khurana (COO), Mark Mcdonald (EVP and head of creative) and Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) have been positive. Here’s a set of people absolutely determined about creating great work and I look forward to creating some magic together,” Chaturvedi added.

