Digitas India appoints Abhinav Parshad as senior creative director

Digitas India, the marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Abhinav Parshad as senior creative director. He joins Digitas India from Dentsu Webchutney, with a mandate to further build and scale the agency’s creative technology solutions across the region. In the new role, Parshad will report to Abraham Varughese, chief creative officer, Digitas India.

“Parshad is one of those rare creatives who has a keen eye for culture, a fascination for technology and unbridled enthusiasm for ideas. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping our clients deliver memorable connected experiences across the entire consumer journey,” Varughese said on the appointment.

During his professional stint across agencies, Parshad has played a crucial role in helping set up creative best practices while also creating effective and noteworthy communication for numerous brands such as Kohler, Airtel, Canon, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Nikon, Lava Mobiles, Platinum Days of Love and Maggi, the agency said in a statement.

“My mantra has always been to work with the right people. So, joining Abraham Varughese, Saurabh Aggarwal (who runs the team in our Delhi office) and the team at Digitas India was an easy decision. I believe great ideas thrive when you have the freedom to foster a culture of collaboration and build an environment that’s full of energy and fun,” Parshad stated.

