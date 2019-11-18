Digitas bags digital marketing mandate travel service firm, udChalo

Digitas stated that it would provide a suite of digital marketing services to the Government-backed venture

Travel service frim – udChalo has appointed Publicis Group’s digital agency, Digitas India to manage digital marketing mandate. Digitas’ Mumbai office will manage the business. The agency, however, did not disclose the size of the business. “We were looking for a partner who can understand the dynamic digital landscape and nuances of our niche target audience. Digitas team came up with an approach that connected well with our brand’s requirements in the current context,” Vikash Tripathi, vice president, marketing, udChalo, said.

According to the digital agency, it would play an important role in promoting and managing the travel and holiday needs of India’s armed forces and their families. Digitas further stated that it would provide a suite of digital marketing services to the Government-backed venture including creative strategy, social media marketing, influencer outreach, social listening, among others. Founded in 2012, by Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain, udChalo is part of Upcurve Business Services Private Ltd. At the time, the aim to create a platform which would help Indian defence personnel and their dependents to travel with ease. “We put the convenience of our Armed Forces customers at the centre of our approach,” Varun Jain, founder and CEO, Upcurve Business Services.

“It wasn’t just udChalo’s unique product promise (in a very competitive category) it was also the invigorating discussions we had with the udChalo team during the pitch phase,” Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said. udChalo is registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates through its website – www.udchalo.com, App and through more than 60 offline ticket booking offices which cater to more than 2.8 million serving defence personnel, veterans and their dependents. udChalo’s booking offices are operated by veterans/veer naris/dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community.