Digital Refresh Network bags creative content mandate for Medanta Group of hospitals

Integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company, Digital Refresh Networks, has bagged the digital content mandate for Medanta Group of Hospitals. The mandate includes the overall strategy, planning and creative content requirements across digital for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai team. “Our association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to help us organise and scale our digital content ecosystem. For a healthcare brand, content plays a key role not only in driving salience and credibility for the brand, but also drive business growth. We look forward to creating some relevant and meaningful content at scale,” Harish Aswani, AVP, digital marketing and e-commerce, Medanta, said.

For Sumanta Ray, chief marketing and growth officer, the brand Medanta, is all set for expansion, across multiple sectors across healthcare and Digital Refresh Networks coming in at this point allows it to scale marketing initiatives across all these verticals. “I hope to build a strong engagement by bringing out the core values to the fore,” Ray added.

“With our expertise in understanding content across channels/ formats and regions, would be a great value to deliver on building Medanta Group as a front runner in the healthcare sector,” Barin Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO, Digital Refresh Networks, stated.

With an experience of a decade in the digital marketing industry, Digital Refresh Networks claims to have worked with brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, e-commerce, lifestyle, healthcare and pharma, and other sectors.

