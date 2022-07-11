Digital Kong bags complete digital mandate for Raw Beauty

Independent digital marketing agency ‘Digital Kong’ has won the digital mandate for organic skincare brand ‘Raw Beauty’. As per the mandate win, Digital Kong will take forward performance marketing, social media communication, brand strategy, creative shoots, public relations, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and content creation for Raw Beauty Wellness.

“I have had a rocky road journey in finalising the right agency for my business. We are a growing/thriving business with a passionate in-house team and while looking to onboard a team for brand building activities, passion as a quality was non-negotiable for me. With their creative outlook, spontaneity and extensive experience in e-commerce, I’m looking forward to growing Raw Beauty multiple fold and building a brand which not only will be known for honest and effective skincare but also holistic wellness,” Sunayana Walia, founder, Raw Beauty, said.

The partnership will also explore the launch and promotion of new products, cross brand partnerships, events and social positioning. For Sanjana Nischal, COO, Digital Kong, the aim behind the partnership is to co-create and grow together. “We truly believe in their product line and vision of promoting sustainable and mindful consumption of skincare and wellness products. With our team’s expertise in creative visualisation and performance marketing, we are imperative to delivering an escalating growth graph both in terms of brand recall and financial growth,” she added.

