Digital is the key to unlocking Emerging India: Natter Report

As the internet has revolutionized content consumption across the country, the lines between metros and non-metros are slowly blurring driving the next wave of consumption in the country. Brands and marketers are very excited about this opportunity and working towards chalking out a strategy to increase its footprint, strengthen the distribution, and create a tailor-made range of products for the audiences region, a study conducted by Natter said. Titled ‘Digital Unlocked for Emerging India,’ the report elucidates the role of ‘Digital’ in Emerging India or ‘Real Bharat’ is not just restricted to advertisements, but it will be the medium to engage, reach and sell.

According to the report, YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook have emerged as the popular platforms among respondents. For instance, in the case of YouTube — 63% go for entertainment and songs, 12% education related videos, 25% business and farming related videos. In the case of WhatsApp– 68.3% use it for connecting with friends, 21.5% use it for farming related information, and 7.5% for buying and selling information. While, 65% respondents had a profile on Facebook.

While the young generation is spearheading the uptake of digital mediums and new technologies, an interesting insight revealed by the report was that the new age Indian farmer is more open to technological adoption. Case in point, 21.5% farmers use WhatsApp groups for gathering farming related information; 9.9% farmers watch farming related videos on YouTube. Women, in spite of less mobile ownership, are accessing the internet for recreational purposes with 37% for songs and movies, 18% for funny videos and 16% watch educational videos.

Further, e-commerce is pacing up amidst emerging India with 46% opting for Flipkart followed by Amazon at 33%, other local online stores at 16%, and Snapdeal at 5%. Home electronics, mobile and mobile accessories and clothes are preferred over other categories to be bought online, predominantly due to the availability of better options and for being cost efficient. There has also been a rise of digital payments with more than 57% aware about UPI payments and 24% have used digital payments.

The focus of the report has been to capture the variations in digital consumption patterns and insights on different needs of digital citizens in Bharat, Jankana Kaul, founder and CEO, Natter said. “With more than a decade long brush with Bharat, I have seen a steady pace of digital evolution and now giants entering this space to woo this consumer class. Here we are in the next phase of Digitisation – an imperative shift from why digital to how digital,” Kaul added.

According to Avinash Joshi, COO, Natter, in its first edition, the Digital Unlocked report reveals the most significant shift in digital that will be driving marketing strategies, company investment and consumer behaviour. “Brands leading the way in engaging and providing the needed value are more likely to significantly exceed their business goals,” he stated further.

