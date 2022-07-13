Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy acquires Clinix

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Clinix, an online doctor consultation platform specialising in rural India. Clinix has a network across 20 tier 3 and 4 cities, catering to the healthcare needs of the rural population. MediBuddy’s acquisition of Clinix will help them to further scale their operations and expand services to the interiors in rural India and make quality healthcare within reach to scores of people, the company said in a statement.

“We see our acquisition of Clinix as a significant step forward in our aim to provide quality healthcare made accessible to every Indian. Clinix has a wide presence in the rural areas and with our network and infra-tech support, we aim to further expand our reach and services and achieve our goal of covering a large section of the population, who have limited access to quality healthcare solutions,” Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said.

As per the company, the rural population often encounters several difficulties with regards to sound tech infrastructure in place, doctor-to-patient ratio, technical know-how, internet penetration, online payments systems, etc to avail of quality healthcare facilities. Language also plays a major barrier in rural areas. Clinix has set up a system of training and empowering locals by teaching them the booking procedures for online doctor consultations. In addition, they have put up kiosks in several localities which essentially function as an e-clinic, where individuals can consult a doctor online for their primary healthcare needs with the help of the facilitator.

For Aravind Dhulipala, co-founder and CEO, Clinix, in India, the doctor-patient ratio is very skewed and when you compare it to rural India it becomes even lesser. “MediBuddy’s advanced technology and extensive network will go a long way in helping us cover a wider range of population and bridge the urban-rural divide in terms of quality healthcare solutions.”

