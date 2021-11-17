Digital agency Grapes Digital rebrands to Grapes

The agency also plans to expand its horizon into new and emerging business areas by creating newer possibilities to serve the ever-evolving need of clients.

Digital marketing agency Grapes Digital has announced that it will now be known as ‘Grapes’. The rebranding strategy reflects the vision of the company while repositioning it from a digital agency to a strategic partner for brands, the agency said in an official statement.

The agency has unveiled a fresh brand identity with a new logo. As per the company, the transformation has been initiated to serve clients better while expanding the offering of varied services altogether. According to Himanshu Arya, founder and CEO, Grapes, the lines between traditional and digital agencies are diminishing, and with Covid-19, it has pushed brands to have a digital strategy first with the mainline media. “In the past year, the demands of clients are evolving, and digital is acquiring the centre pie of it. The decision was always in mind to reinvent it but certainly, we realised this is the right time to hit with the compelling need to reinvent ourselves and make Grapes future-ready in terms of its business model and offerings. We are looking forward to more than doubling ourselves in the next two years,” he added.

The agency also plans to expand its horizon into new and emerging business areas by creating newer possibilities to serve the ever-evolving need of clients. The company forayed into the Bangalore market a few months ago and is working to strengthen the team and expand the business into new markets.

Looking at the way advertising is done, it will be next to impossible for traditional and digital agencies working separately, Shradha Aggarwal, COO and strategy head, Grapes said. “Clients want agencies who offer both kinds of solutions, hence it’s pertinent for the industry to go for a merger. We aim to associate with our clients right from planning to execution,” she added.

The new name is effective immediately and will be executed across platforms as well as in products and services. Grapes will become a 360 degree integrated advertising agency and will offer services such as media strategy, ATL and BTL activities, campaign execution, digital strategy, social media marketing, creative support, public relations, and media planning and buying.

“Disruption is always healthy for the industry. As digital is a key driver of a brand’s success in the market, clients prefer all kinds of services under an umbrella. This has led us to take a first step towards expanding and reinforcing the regional services we provide to our clients in India. The coming year will see digital agencies working more closely with brands and digital ad spending will continue to grow,” Aggarwal stated.

