Digital advertising revenue increased by over 137% between 2012 and 2022

The revenue of digital advertising agencies in the US was estimated at $29.5 billion in 2021, according to the ‘Revenue of digital advertising agencies in the United States from 2012 to 2022’ report by Statista Research Department. The revenue grew to $30.6 billion in 2022. During the decade-long period between 2012-2022, the agencies accounted for over a 137% increase in revenue.

As per the report, Accenture Interactive and Deloitte Digital were the leading digital advertising agency networks in the United States, with annual revenues of $5.9 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively in 2021. Comparatively, in 2020, Accenture Interactive also reported the highest worldwide revenue of any digital agency network at around $10.6 billion. The top five largest digital advertising companies were found to be based in New York, with a combined revenue of over $31 billion in 2022, the report stated.

Image source: Statista 2022

At the moment, the report observed that the US advertising industry is undergoing rapid digital transformations, which is why digital advertising agencies are in high demand. “Revenues have more than doubled since 2016, highlighting the industry’s rapid push toward digitalisation,” it said. In 2021, US advertising agencies generated more than 60 percent of their revenues via digital work, and data also shows that digital’s share in agency revenues has more than doubled in the last decade, it further stated. The company owes this increase to the changing consumer behaviour where people are more likely to browse, shop and look for entertainment online.