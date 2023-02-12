Digital advertising is transforming like never before – is your team up to speed?

Performance marketing traditionally has been about bringing your product in front of the right TG at the right time, leveraging the power of data & advertising channels like Meta Ads, Google Ads, Snapchat, etc. Given the depth & control that most of these Ad platforms provided in using data to build the right audience segment, bidding strategy, negating various audience types based on data points, etc. there was a lot that one could do on the ad platform itself to drive scale in an efficient manner and win precious impressions, clicks and conversions over competitors.

Now with the advent of AI and the world going cookieless, the turf is changing. A lot of powerful targeting options, growth hacks, bidding strategy, etc which was/is possible so far, is slowly going away or are being rendered useless as the giants like Meta & Google focus more on AI-driven products like UAC, UACe, PMax, AAA, Shopping Advantage Ads etc.

And on the contrary, branding is becoming a more and more data-rich exercise. With all major ad platforms coming up with richer targeting options, offline channels like TV, Print & OOH going digital and therefore much more accuracy and richness of data becoming disposable, advanced data models available branding is becoming more & more data-driven.

So the question that stares right in the face of all marketers is – With AI, slowly leveling the playing field, how does one truly differentiate to continue to leverage advertising for growth at scale.

As one of the leading growth agencies of the country, we have been closely working with clients to solve exactly the same problem statement. So here are a few dimensions, in which we believe the world of advertising has started to and will evolve. We are calling it Full Stack Growth Advertising.

First Party Data Activations, Data Accuracy & Signals

Data is very fundamental to having AI work for you efficiently rather than against you.

Ensuring data sanctity and sending the right signals to FB & Google Ads, can make or break the performance marketing engine. Being innovative here, like sending signals for quality leads, or excluding low ticket orders from purchase events, etc. creates a multifold impact in making the engine more smooth.

With the world going cookieless, it’s imperative that a growing chunk of the advertising is powered by first-party data so that we are prepared to embrace the change that is already coming.

Deep Expertise on Ads Platforms like Meta, Google, Snapchat, Tiktok etc.

It’s true that AI has drastically reduced the frequency at which human intervention is needed to ensure that the campaigns run in an optimal manner, but the importance of the same is still intact.

One key aspect here is to have a very robust monitoring system in place, AI systems, if left unchecked, could backfire & cause huge amounts of media spends to get wasted very quickly. Building the right dashboards becomes the key here and is unfortunately highly underrated.

Ad Creatives, Videos & Landing pages

The ability to create good quality creatives & Videos(especially videos) that convert, at scale & speed, is another huge differentiator.

Key challenge here is that most of the creative teams come from traditional media or branding backgrounds. In contrast, the approach to deploying & testing performance creatives in performance has to be very different which could be overwhelming for most.

Full Funnel Optimisation based on User Journey

Performance has evolved beyond Ads Optimisation based on just the last click. It’s now imperative to make your systems highly efficient in capturing, nurturing and converting clicks to customers. Performance 2.0 will be about taking ownership of the full funnel.

BI, Data Models & Frameworks

For enterprise advertisers, building your first party data warehouse, and using the same to deploy business specific customized, deep data models (with or without machine learning), perform regular analyses and build dashboards, to differentiate could be a way to. Sharing few examples here to give a better understanding –

For a brand that generates leads online and sell offline, grading lead intent based on user engagement on website or app, and accordingly allocating the leads to the sales team could improve CAC by 10-30% which will have a multiplier effect.

For a D2C brand, creating an internal benchmarking model, where all key metrics are consistently measured against their historic best, and any major deviations are immediately acted upon, could help save millions.

Brand Advertising – Deploy, Measure, Recalibrate, Repeat.

As brands & technology pushes branding to more measurable approaches, & giants like Meta & Google make deeper targeting options for Reach & Awareness Campaigns (contrary to how they are approaching the same for performance campaigns), branding is slowly becoming an important pillar of Performance 2.0.

Mastering the reach & frequency game is no longer optional. As more & more brands jump into performance marketing space, the saturation is starting to set in relatively early.

Beyond mainstream Performance Advertising Channels – Affiliates, Influencers, OTT & Marketplaces.

Meta & Google are the first performance channels for any brand given their massive scale and ease of use. But this very fact has made them more and more competitive with depreciating marginal utility.

Relatively smaller advertising channels like sharechat, snapchat, apple ads etc are worth experimenting and deploying a small percentage of media spends on.

Influencers are becoming a more and more important part of media strategy for both performance and branding. Running paid promotions via the handle of influencers yield very good ROIs and would be interesting to see this trend catchup mainstream.

Advertising as we know it will no longer be sufficient to drive growth.

Key Predictions:

Performance & Branding will no longer be a dichotomy. Large Enterprises will move towards building a rich first party data warehouse While attribution will continue to be the base for measuring campaign success, new regression-based incrementality models will emerge for a more holistic approach. Ad creatives and personalization will get revolutionized.

