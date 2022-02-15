Digital ad insertions grew by 60% in 2021 over 2020: Report

The fourth quarter of 2021 saw the highest increase in ad insertions

Digital advertising keeps growing steadily as ad insertions on the medium saw 60% growth in 2021 over 2020, as per the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. However, the year 2021 saw only a four percent rise in ad insertions compared to 2018 as the pandemic-stricken 2020 saw a huge dip. The fourth quarter of 2021 saw the highest increase in ad insertions, a growth of 62% as against the combined average of the first three quarters. Moreover, December recorded the highest share of ad insertions in the year.

As per the report, the services sector continued to maintain its top position as the most advertised sector with 46% share of ad insertions followed by computers with 11% share. Notably, the retail sector moved up by seven positions to enter the top ten chart, while personal accessories and personal care or personal hygiene were the new entrants in the top 10 list.



Among the advertising categories, the ecom-media/entertainment/social media category retained its first position in 2021 and ‘Multiple Course’ was the new entrant among the top 10 categories, the categories that accounted for 44% share of digital ad insertions.



Amazon Online India emerged as the biggest advertiser on digital followed by Grammarly Inc. Zero1 Inc moved to the third rank in 2021 with a substantial rank shift over 2020. However, Grammarly Key acquired the position of the top advertised brand followed by Amazon Online India’s Amazon.in. In 2021, more than 90,000 brands were present on digital.



Among the growing categories, software saw the highest increase in ad insertions with 2.6 times growth followed by Ecom-other services with two times growth in 2021 compared to 2020. In terms of growth percentage, the Ecom-jobs category witnessed the highest growth percentage among the top 10 brands. Unsurprisingly, seven of top 10 growing categories belonged to the Ecom sector.



Meanwhile, YouTube continued to dominate the list of web publishers with a 16% share of ad insertions. After YouTube, Rediff.com topped the list followed by Indianexpress.com.



With a 49% share of ad insertions, desktop display led the chart as the most preferred digital platform for digital advertising, followed by mobile display with 32% share. Ad Network was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 61% of total ad insertions, followed by programmatic method with 17% share.

