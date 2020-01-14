Digital ad insertions dips by 12% in 2019: TAM AdEx

Amazon.in emerged as the most advertised brand with a 22% increase in ad volume

As 2019 witnessed economic slowdown, ad insertions on digital saw a decline of 12% during January to February 2019 as compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, Amazon Online India retained the top position despite 5% decline in digital ad insertions during 2019 as Amazon.in emerged as the most advertised brand with a 22% increase in ad volumes. Interestingly, ecommerce-online shopping was the top category in all months of 2019 except January and March where redbus.in was the most advertised brand.

As per the data, ad insertions of education and computer sector rose by 38% and 29% respectively, in 2019 when compared to 2018. While ecommerce-online shopping was the top category with 10% share of insertions, professional service-industrial/B2B category witnessed more than two-fold rise in digital ad insertions, leading the category to climb up 20 positions to grab the fourth rank in 2019. As for advertisers, Kieraya Furnishing Solutions, Pilani Soft Labs and Max Life Insurance saw significant growth in ad insertions in 2019 with Furlenco Home Furniture Rental securing the second position in 2019 as opposed to thirteenth position in 2018. Interestingly, while media as a sector did not feature in the top five sectors, Netflix was among the top three advertisers on digital.

In terms of publishers, YouTube.com retains its number one spot as the top web publisher with 25% share in 2019. Following YouTube, timesofindia.indiatimes.com and rediff.com stand at second and third position with 1.3% and 1.1% share, respectively. Moreover, excluding Youtube.com, reddif.com topped in four months in 2019 while in 2018, it led digital advertising from August to October.

Meanwhile, desktop display topped the charts with highest share of ad insertions with nearly 43% of the pie, followed by mobile display with 31% share. Desktop video and mobile video trailed behind with 18% and 8% shares, respectively.

Creative types on digital

Direct ad insertions were the popular method of advertising with 57% advertisers opting for the route, followed by programmatic at 28%, and ad network at 15%. Moreover, 46% of total digital ad insertions were shown through HTML5 creative content with timesofindia.indiatimes.com topping the HTML5 charts and while securing the second position under banners creative.

