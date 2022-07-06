DigiStreet Media bags digital mandate for Karara Ceramics

Digistreet Media has won the digital mandate for Karara ceramics. As per the mandate, the agency will manage the extensive external communication and handle the digital identity of the brand. The agency has won the mandate post a multi-agency pitch. DigiStreet Media’s partnership with Karara Ceramics is the testimony of the consistent hard work that the agency has put across for every brand, Darpan Sharma, CEO, DigiStreet Media, said. “We are aligning our strategies to showcase the brand’s legacy of more than 50 years, delivering the right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders,” he said.

Through this association, Karara Ceramics aims to showcase its expertise, originality, versatility, and creative dominance in their respective fields that have positioned them as the most sought brand amongst architects, interior designers, and dealers across India. With a grasp on the digital domain and strategically designed communication to garner substantial visibility and a positive reputation for the firm, a creative strategy will strengthen their stakeholder community, amplify media visibility, and elevate their social media engagements.

Karara Ceramics, with a legacy spanning more than 50 years, has built a distinct identity by crafting creative designs with outstanding quality and services. Their product collection includes wall, floor, porcelain vitrified, polished vitrified, and digitally printed tiles along with additional products. Karara Ceramics’ offerings and strong presence have carved a niche in the global market, Vijay Garg, managing director, Karara Ceramics, said. “We aspire to connect with our customers to channel a deeper bond and spread information among our desired target audience. With a digital marketing agency showcasing a track record of creating ideas beyond convention, we are certain that our relations with our stakeholders will continue to strengthen and help us build a credible digital identity that everyone trusts,” he added.

Read Also: Amazon takes stake in Just Eat’s Grubhub to give Prime members access

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook