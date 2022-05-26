Digimaze bags the performance marketing mandates for Just Watches and Cottonworld

Digimaze has won the performance marketing mandates for Just Watches and CottonWorld. For Just Watches, Digimaze will design and supervise campaigns while enhancing audience engagement on the website through performance marketing strategies. These strategies will aim at increasing the ability of Just Watches to offer watches, not just on their own website, but also on other marketing platforms as well.

Digimaze has opened up a previously undiscovered path of scaling and growth for Just Watches by using their performance marketing strategies, Aditi Motla, co-founder and CEO, Just Watches, said. “Their on-point and thorough understanding of our market and offering expertise cater to our needs. We look forward to a mutually-rewarding partnership that will enable us to reach new markets,” she added.

As for Cottonworld, the agency will concentrate on constructing performance marketing strategies that will support and create the brand’s digital presence by making its own clientele. “Digimaze is mandated to help us grow on our e-commerce website with their astute thinking and a broad yet sharp understanding of the clothing market and strategies,” Lavin Lekhraj, director, Cottonworld, highlighted.

Just Watches is one of the largest and most trusted authorised retailer brand for watches in India. It is an established home for 40 world-class brands, and their portfolio continues to grow continuously as they keep adding more brands each year. Cottonworld, on the other hand, is an Indian clothing brand that specialises in producing modern classic garments for men and women using top quality and natural fabrics like cotton and linen. “We plan to continue to make Just Watches synonymous with prestige and luxury as a watch wear brand in India. This is achievable by focusing on result-driven marketing strategies which will assist the brand to reach and interact with high quality audiences. With Cottonworld, we aim to establish a community-based clientele that will encourage wearing naturally made apparel,” Vatsal Rajgor, CEO and co-founder, Digimaze, stated.

