DigiFraud Insiders Summit LIVE: ‘A conference designed to combat copyright infringement and fraud’

By this time, we are all aware of how pieces of content can be easily discovered across social media platforms or other digital platforms such as chat apps. And that is just one side of the coin. Not to mention, the infinite number of fraudulent credit card or debit card calls we receive from time to time and even those phoney emails, which usually claim that either we have won a lottery or have an instant loan waiting for us. And all it takes is a click and our card details to avail of these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. However, these are not the only kind of digital fraud which currently exists. With the evolution of the digital industry fraud too, has evolved and there is more than that meets the eyes. In fact, the fraud detection and prevention (FDP) market was estimated to be worth $19.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to exceed $63 billion by 2023, as per market research firm Statista, latest finding. Other findings show that in FY21, a total of over 16,000 copyrights were registered in India.

As of October 2018, around 23% of Internet users have been a victim of online identity theft. These criminal activities are in the form of credit card fraud, tax-related issues, or bank fraud, among others. While wire transfers still account for the highest value of fraud loss, technology-enabled frauds such as card-not-present (CNP) credit card fraud are increasingly common. Ad fraud is yet another kind. In 2020, advertising fraud inflicted economic losses worth $35 billion worldwide.

And that’s just the beginning. In the last few years fraud too has evolved – from identity theft to refund to privacy to intellectual property theft besides refund fraud, among others. Needless to say, the list goes on. At this year’s DigiFraud Insiders Summit, we try to navigate through the world of fraud and copyright infringement.

The one day Summit will see names such as Gulshan Rai, former national cyber coordinator, GoI, and senior advisor, Dua Consulting and Dua Associates, Anil Lale, general counsel, Viacom18, Ramachandra Kulkarni, managing director, Technology Risk, Goldman Sachs, Harish Goel, director IT Security and Compliance, Publicis Groupe, Ashish Pandey, digital and tech head Indian Sub Continent, CIO, CDTO, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Omkar Shirhatti, co-founder and CEO, Karza Technologies, among others.

