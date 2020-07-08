DigiDarts wins digital marketing mandate for Vogo India

Vogo is a self-ride two wheeler rental service provider

Two-wheeler rental service provider Vogo India has assigned its complete digital marketing mandate to the digital agency DigiDarts. As per the mandate, the agency will be involved with the planning, execution, campaigns, digital and performance marketing strategy for the brand.

According to Padmanabhan Balakrishnan, co-founder and COO, Vogo, DigiDarts’ capabilities in digital marketing and communication would be key to amplify and optimise Vogo’s marketing efforts. “Online mediums are increasingly becoming the mainstay for performance marketing and otherwise. Especially in the post lockdown world, digital is the dominant force. Their experience in helping young brands scale is well matched with their expertise in designing sustainable digital campaigns. We look forward to a long mutually serving relationship,” he added further on the association.

While countless brands are trying hard to add considerable value to their services in the post-COVID era, Vogo’s new offering,’ Vogo Keep’ is a genuine problem-solver for the everyday man, as it grants safe and easy commute in two leading metros today, Siddhartha Vanvani, founder and CEO, DigiDarts, said. “As the brand continues to grow with the aid of their robust technology and emphatic service offerings, the DigiDarts team will ensure that Vogo reaches its relevant audiences. We also plan to usher in acceleration in terms of growth via bullseye user acquisition and deft market penetration strategies,” he explained.

Founded in 2014, DigiDarts is a Gurgaon-based marketing agency that offers performance and content marketing services such as mobile app marketing, media buying, social media marketing, CRO, content and communication among others to several brands across industries. The agency’s client portfolio includes names such as Meesho, Amway, Yale India, Bulbul, Newsbytes, Eyelevel, Almamater amongst other companies.

Read Also: FICCI Frames 2020: Star’s Uday Shankar on how advertising revenue is the biggest bane of the Indian M&E industry

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook