DigiChefs wins the SEO and performance marketing mandate for SILA

Independent creative agency DigiChefs has bagged the SEO and performance marketing duties for SILA, a Mumbai-based real estate platform providing real estate development, project management, advisory, and facilities management services across India.

As part of the mandate, DigiChefs’ key goal is to generate and build an organic traffic channel for SILA’s three business verticals using effective performance marketing tools and techniques. The emphasis is on analysing and devising a robust plan of action for the brand for increasing the visibility of the brand among the audience with targeted ads. The agency will help the organisation build a strong SEO strategy by improving the keyword results, optimising the website for organic search, and increasing the search ranking for SILA. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.

“With SEO and performance marketing being our forte, we look forward to enhance SILA’s digital journey with our tailor-made SEO practices and ensure using best of the marketing tools to drive further business for the brand. With consistent ad optimisation, we aim to attain quality leads and conversions as a result. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and generating organic traffic that will help in the long-term growth of the brand,” Deep Mehta, co-founder, DigiChefs said.

DigiChefs is an independent creative agency based out of Mumbai, started by Deep Mehta and his co-founder Marmik Ajmera in the later part of the year 2015. The agency claims to have worked with over 400 brands in various industries such as healthcare, fashion, BFSI, travel and hospitality, automobile, among others. DigiChefs claims to have delivered over 100 crore in revenue and over one million organic engagement for their clients overall.

