DHL Express joins Mumbai Indians as ‘Principal Sponsor’

Express service provider DHL Express has come on board Mumbai Indians as a principal sponsor and official logistics partner. This partnership with Mumbai Indians marks DHL Express’ first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally. The association with global brands such as DHL Express highlights Mumbai Indians’ growing stature as a fast-emerging global sports club and preferred brand of choice. Brand Finance had recently awarded an AA++ brand strength rating to Mumbai Indians, reflecting a consistent high brand investment, stakeholders trust and performance of the team. Globally, DHL supports some of the world’s largest and most popular sports formats – from football to rugby, Formula One and even e-sports, RS Subramanian, senior VP and MD, DHL Express India. “Cricket is a game that is well-loved and followed with ardent devotion in India, and many nations across the world,” he added.

DHL Express is the fourth international brand to join Mumbai Indians’ current partner list having Samsung, Marriott International and Cadbury. As per Sandeep Juneja, VP – sales and marketing, DHL Express, DHL Express will be placed prominently at the back of the jersey. With this new association, the company aims to take the brand into the living rooms of a large cricket fan base that cuts across gender, age groups and geography.

For DHL Express, the partnership with Mumbai Indians demonstrates its support for sports given the shared spirit of speed, passion, teamwork and a can-do attitude. “The combination of DHL Express’ international market network, and Mumbai Indians’ global fan following, brings in a unique dimension to our partner association programme, allowing both brands to leverage its vast consumer interface,” a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said.

DHL is one of the leading global brands in the logistics industry. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. DHL is also a strong supporter for some of the sports events such as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, ESL One, MotoGP and Formula 1.

