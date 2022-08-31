Dhara’s new campaign puts focus on mealtime conversations

Edible oil brand Dhara, has rolled out a new campaign titled #KhaanePeKehna. The newly introduced campaign is in line with the brand’s communication narrative of urging consumers to bring in a badlaav, with this time, putting focus on mealtime conversations.

As per Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., given today’s lifestyle, many a times it becomes difficult to strike a conversation even amongst family members. “What adds to it is the hesitancy we often face in initiating difficult conversations. With this new campaign, we intend to call for this badlaav, wherein we are striving to make these conversations easier. Many families in our country have the tradition of coming together, out of their busy schedules, either for lunch or dinner. Dhara’s overall positioning of Zara Sa Badlaav is all about bringing that desired and positive change in life be it healthy habits, mindsets and routine. In line with the same thought, this new campaign advocates the ease of having conversations over a meal,” he added.

The month-long campaign, conceptualised by Dhara Edible Oils and executed by DDB Mudra North along with Wavemaker, is led by a DVC, entailing a narrative of making difficult conversations easy over a meal. The new communication narrative, initiated with emphasis on Dhara Lite n Fine Refined Soyabean Oil, gradually aims to position the company’s edible oil variants as an everyday use cooking oil for all families. The DVC is going live across the brand’s social media handles along with select OTT platforms and is further spread across print, radio and OOH mediums.

For Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner – North, DDB Mudra Group, ‘Khaane Pe Kehna’ is Dhara’s attempt at helping bridge the trust deficit between children and parents of today, over food. “The campaign is based on the insight that parents often believe that having access to their children’s lives and secrets is their right. They forget that trust is not one’s right – it is what must be earned. We hope that that this 360-degree campaign not only initiates a change in behaviour amongst parents but also appeals to the younger audience who will become core consumers for the brand in the future,” he stated.

