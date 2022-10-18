Dhara rolls out a multi-lingual campaign under its latest communication narrative of #KhaanePeKehna

Edible oil brand Dhara has rolled out a new campaign for Diwali 2022. The multilingual campaign, live across 14 markets of Dhara’s operations, is led by a digital video commercial (DVC) and is further spread across the mediums of print and radio in five different languages, namely Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Hindi and English. The DVC has gone live across the brand’s social media pages along with select OTT platforms. The newly introduced Diwali campaign has been conceptualised by Dhara along with DDB Mudra North and Wavemaker.

“The festive season, for everyone, is a time to relish and enjoy. However, this time of the year also brings in responsibilities of various sorts upon families that are often missed or not expressed. With this new Diwali campaign, we intend to call for more than one badlaav. On one hand, we are stiving to make difficult conversations easy. On the other hand, we are urging our consumers to bring in a badlaav in the way they celebrate festivals by cooking something at home and sharing it with their near-and-dear ones rather than just passing on gift boxes. We hope that our consumers see a relatable blend of relationships, conversations and food within this new campaign,” Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said.

“This is the Diwali edition of Dhara’s #KhaanePeKehna campaign. Diwali comes with its own pressure to follow rituals in the most perfect manners possible. Often, it means excessive expenditure in gifting. But when you know it’s getting extravagant and wasteful, and you know that the finest mithai and namkeen can be made at home, toh iss Diwali, bas #KhaanePeKehna,” Iraj Fraz Batla, executive creative director, DDB Mudra (North), stated.

Dhara Edible Oils had rolled out its communication narrative of #KhaanePeKehna earlier in August 2022, kickstarting the festive fervour across the nation.

